Area Announcements

Six-week dance class

It’s a new year! Let’s Dance! Make your New Year’s resolution to dance, meet new friends, and have fun! Beginners will learn the basic Swing (Jitter Bug), Free Style moves, the Electric Slide and more. Intermediates will work on advanced moves in various dances. Sherry and Bill Bettinazzi will prepare you to hit the dance floor for this year’s upcoming dances and weddings. Students should wear comfortable shoes and come ready to have fun. This six-week class will be held each Tuesday evening beginning on

Tuesday, January 17, 2017. Classes will be held at the HCTC First Federal Center. Beginner classes start at 7 p.m. and Intermediates 1 & 2 start at 8:00 p.m. To register, call Sherry Bettinazzi at 606-487-3066 or Bill Bettinazzi at 606-438-1009 or email sherry.bettinazzi@kctcs.edu

Kentucky Pageant

Miss/Mr Eastern Kentucky Pageant Saturday, March 11, 2017 Time: 2:00 Quality Inn (Ball Room) 200 Dawahare Dr. Hazard, Ky 41701. For additional information Email: mountainpageants@yahoo.com