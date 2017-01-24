Area Announcements

Memorial Service

There will be a Memorial Service for Fr. Rock Travnikar, O.F.M. on Saturday, January 28, at 4 p.m., at Mother of Good Counsel Church in Hazard. The church is located at the corner of Poplar and Cedar Streets. Fr. Rock served as pastor at Mother of Good Counsel from 1980 – 1993. He was also very active in the community here in the DARE program, and other nonprofit organizations. He was known by many as the “Barefoot Preacher.” Fr. Rock died on Christmas Day. Anyone who is interested is invited to attend the Memorial Service.

HHS Open House

Hazard High School will have Open House on Wednesday, February 15 from 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. at the school. Parents may pick up midterm progress reports and teachers will be available for conferencing.

Kentucky Pageant

Miss/Mr Eastern Kentucky Pageant Saturday, March 11, 2017 Time: 2:00 Quality Inn (Ball Room) 200 Dawahare Dr. Hazard, Ky 41701. For additional information Email: mountainpageants@yahoo.com