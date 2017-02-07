Area Announcements

Mennonite Choir

On Feb. 12 at 11 a.m., the Mennonite Choir, consisting of 51 members, will be singing at Petrey memorial. Petrey is located on 141 Alto Street, Walkertown section of Hazard. Everyone welcome.

HHS Open House

Hazard High School will have Open House on Wednesday, February 15 from 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. at the school. Parents may pick up midterm progress reports and teachers will be available for conferencing.

Kentucky Pageant

Miss/Mr Eastern Kentucky Pageant Saturday, March 11, 2017 Time: 2:00 Quality Inn (Ball Room) 200 Dawahare Dr. Hazard, Ky 41701. For additional information Email: mountainpageants@yahoo.com