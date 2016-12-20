District 10 is winter-weather ready for the 2016-17 snow and ice season

JACKSON – The Kentucky Department of Highways District 10 office is prepared to combat the elements of the upcoming snow and ice season.

District 10 begins the winter weather season with more than 20,000 tons of salt and nearly 74,000 gallons of liquid calcium chloride on hand. More salt is available from the Transportation Cabinet’s reserve stockpile in Louisville or from vendors if needed. Statewide, KYTC has more salt and calcium chloride available than was used last year, which should help to prevent shortages.

“Snow and ice removal is probably the most important service we provide for taxpayers,” said Corbett Caudill, chief district engineer for the Department of Highways District 10. “Each winter provides unique challenges, and we reevaluate our snow removal strategies each year. Last year, we had one of the largest single snowstorms we’ve had in several years. In our district and across the state, we’ve examined our response to winter weather events and are placing an emphasis on the efficient use of materials, personnel and resources and ensuring the safety of our snowplow drivers while working to maintain safe roads.”

Drivers may notice a more aggressive pretreatment program this year, especially on problematic areas such as hills and curves. Pretreatment with brine prevents snow from binding to the pavement, making it easier to plow away.

“We ask drivers to be patient during snow removal operations,” Caudill added. “Drivers should slow down, keep an eye out for snowplows, and remember to buckle up to ensure their safety. Our crews will work as fast as they can to clear the highways.”

Again this year, District 10 will use Twitter and Facebook to provide updates on road conditions when weather-related emergencies occur. These social media outlets are available on home computers and Internet-enabled smartphones and tablets. The Cabinet urges motorists to check these sources before they leave home to know the status of our highways during winter weather events.

Road condition reports will also be available at http://goky.ky.gov and on the Waze app for smartphones and tablets. KYTC has entered a partnership with Waze through its Connected Citizens Program, which allows Waze to use information provided by KYTC’s Traffic Operations Center, and also makes road condition reports submitted by Waze users available to KYTC.

A comprehensive winter weather website, http://snowky.ky.gov, has been established to provide up-to-date information on road conditions, as well as providing resources for travelers.

KYTC is responsible for keeping more than 1,800 miles of state-maintained roadway in the 10-county district passable in inclement weather. This amounts to nearly 3,800 lane-miles of highways that must be treated and plowed during each snowstorm. (One mile of two-lane road equals two lane-miles; one mile of four-lane highway equals four lane-miles).

KYTC sets snow removal priorities according to the amount and nature of traffic on the routes within each individual county. Maps showing the snow removal priority routes may be viewed at http://go.usa.gov/gmDe.

Priority A routes include major through routes and are those most heavily traveled in each county. They include parkways and other major arterial routes.

Priority B routes include other important but lesser traveled routes in each county.

Other state-maintained roads not fitting into either of the two higher categories fall into Priority C routes.

Plowing and treating schedules may be impacted by the severity of the storm, mechanical breakdowns, salt availability or other factors. During light snowfalls, crews may be able to treat all roads within a county more rapidly. Heavier snows, or varying weather conditions in different areas of each county, may impact this schedule.

Snow removal priority routes for each of the district’s 10 counties are:

Breathitt County

Priority A: KY 15, KY 30 and KY 52.

Priority B: KY 28, KY 205, KY 315, KY 476, KY 1110 and a portion of KY 1812.

Priority C: All other routes.

Estill County

Priority A: KY 52, KY 82, KY 1571 and portions of KY 89 and KY 499.

Priority B: The remainder of KY 89, KY 213, portions of KY 594 and KY 851, KY 1457 and KY 1705.

Priority C: All other routes.

Lee County

Priority A: KY 11, KY 52 and a portion of KY 587.

Priority B: A portion of KY 399, KY 498, a portion of KY 708, KY 1144, KY 2016 and KY 2017.

Priority C: All other routes.

Magoffin County

Priority A: Mountain Parkway, US 460, portions of KY 7 and KY 30, KY 40 and KY 114.

Priority B: The remainder of KY 7 and KY 30, KY 134, KY 404, KY 1081, KY 1188, KY 1888 and KY 2019.

Priority C: All other routes.

Menifee County

Priority A: US 460 and KY 36.

Priority B: KY 77, a portion of KY 713, KY 746, KY 946, KY 1274, KY 1693 and KY 3328.

Priority C: All other routes.

Morgan County

Priority A: Mountain Parkway, US 460, KY 7, a portion of KY 172, KY 203, KY 205 and KY 519.

Priority B: The remainder of KY 172, KY 134, KY 191, KY 705 and KY 1010.

Priority C: All other routes.

Owsley County

Priority A: KY 11 and portions of KY 28 and KY 30.

Priority B: The remainder of KY 28 and KY 30, KY 708 and KY 846.

Priority C: All other routes.

Perry County

Priority A: Hal Rogers Parkway, KY 7, KY 15, Business KY 15, a portion of KY 28, a portion of KY 451, KY 476, KY 550 and KY 699.

Priority B: The remainder of KY 28, the remainder of KY 451, KY 463, KY 1088, KY 1146, KY 1165 and KY 3351.

Priority C: All other routes.

Powell County

Priority A: Mountain Parkway, KY 11, KY 82 and a portion of KY 213.

Priority B: KY 15, KY 77, the remainder of KY 213 and KY 1057.

Priority C: All other routes.

Wolfe County

Priority A: Mountain Parkway, KY 11, a portion of KY 15, KY 191, KY 203 and a portion of KY 205.

Priority B: The remainder of KY 15, the remainder of KY 205, KY 715, KY 746 and a portion of KY 1010.

Priority C: All other routes.

