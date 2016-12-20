Delta Beta Spreads Christmas Joy

Courtesy photo

Pictured from left to right are Jeanie Trumbo, Nancy Collins, Linda Cornett, Fran Sidwell and Pat Lindon

Delta Beta met at Jeannie Trumbo’s home for their annual Christmas party on December 5, 2016. Everything was so festive, and the food was delicious. After the meeting members wrapped many gifts for a family in need. The members of Delta Beta would like to thank the community for shopping our yard sales, so that we are able to purchase gifts and make Christmas a little brighter for some children and adults, who could use some extra help.