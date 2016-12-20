Doug Fraley retires from HCTC after 31 years

“I have had the distinct pleasure to represent the largest constituency at the college: the students. I enjoyed being their advocate for their success.” Those are the words of Doug Fraley, who is retiring from Hazard Community and Technical College. Fraley has served the college for 31 years, mostly as Vice President of Student Services, until he entered into a part-time position for two years as Dean of Administrative Services.

Fraley has enjoyed his roles at HCTC and takes great pride in the success. “HCTC is apolitical and has the capacity to bring divergent groups across our region to work together. It is a catalyst for economic development. And, most importantly, it provides training across the spectrum to enable local residents to acquire skills and knowledge to secure sustainable employment and become a positive influence on their local communities,” Fraley said.

HCTC President Jennifer Lindon said she greatly appreciated the HCTC student advocate. “Doug Fraley cared about our students and had a real passion for the community and doing what was right. Students and their success were very important to him, and he demonstrated that continuously on the job. We wish him the best, and he will be greatly missed by his HCTC family.”

Fraley served as an ambassador in the community during his years at HCTC. He was involved in community events and activities. He took on community leadership roles that enabled folks to get to know him. That made it easy for folks he encountered to inquire about going to college and what HCTC had to offer. “I have shared the positive influence that education has had on my personal life and its power to truly promote economic development for the individual and the community,” he said.

When Fraley came to HCTC in 1985, he was one of three staff in Student Services. Enrollment was around 500 students, and most folks outside of Perry County were not too familiar with the college. He was employed soon after G. Edward Hughes was hired as president. Together, they worked to raise the image of the college. Fraley started the process to build a comprehensive Student Services Division that would feature admissions, records, financial aid, disability services, veteran’s services, student retention services, and student life. “I am really proud to be on the forefront of developing student services at HCTC, which continues to provide both internal and external customer services to all of the college’s contingents, especially our students. I take great pride in the student services professionals that we recruited and their continued commitment to improving the lives of individuals in our service area,” he said.

Fraley was part of two historical mergers during his tenure – the merger with Lees College that created the Lees College Campus, and the creation of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS). “The first meant a lot to me personally. I was a graduate of Lees College. I tell folks that of all my degrees, the one that I am the most proud of is my associate’s from Lees. It confirmed to me that I was college material and could be successful. To ensure the continuation of Lees College when it joined the U.K. Community College System and to be part of that transition was one of the highlights of my career,” he said.

The creation of KCTCS led to the merger of community colleges and technical schools. This facilitated consolidation and streamlining in the provision of both general education and technical education. HCTC became a comprehensive college with multiple delivery locations.

Fraley holds a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree from Eastern Kentucky University. He also studied Educational Policies at the University of Kentucky.

His previous work includes serving as Academic Coordinator for Student Support Services and Upward Bound at Lees, Placement Director at Kentucky Business College, and Student Support Services and Upward Bound Director at Southeast Community College. He also worked with Kentucky Farm Bureau Insurance.

Fraley was named Breathitt County Man of the Year by the Jackson Lions Club.

Doug and his wife, Roxiania, have two daughters: Crystal Banks and Kennetha Fraley. Crystal lives in Winchester and is a GED Instructor in Cynthiana. Kennetha also lives in Winchester and is a Disability Adjudicator in Frankfort. Doug and Roxiania look forward to their upcoming role as grandparents.

He plans to continue to be actively engaged in community development and trying to make Eastern Kentucky the very best place to live. He will continue his community service with the Jackson/Breathitt Chamber of Commerce, Kiwanis, and other community engagement activities. Retirement will mean more time for his to travel.

“I could not have scripted my career any better than it has turned out. I have had such a blast working with all of my colleagues and our students,” Fraley said.

Courtesy photo Fraley. http://hazard-herald.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_thumbnail_Doug-Fraley-1.jpg Courtesy photo Fraley.