Busy Double Kwik robbed at gunpoint

BUSY — Kentucky State Police (KSP) is investigating an armed robbery that happened at a Double Kwik earlier this morning. The store is located in the Busy community of Perry County.

KSP say they received a call of an armed robbery at the Busy Double Kwik around 5 a.m. this morning. The store is located on old Hwy. 80

Trooper Issac Whitaker responded to the scene. He spoke with employees of the Double Kwik, advising him that a male subject wearing a ski mask and armed with a handgun entered the store. The robber demanded money from the cashier. After the clerk handed the robber money from the register, employees said the robber took off on foot heading east on Hwy. 80 towards Combs.

KSP describe the robber as a white male with brown eyes, standing at 5’11, and weighing around 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green coat, jeans, brown boots, and a black ski mask.

Shortly after the robbery, KSP and Hazard Police Department patrolled the surrounding area in an effort to locate the suspect. They were unable to locate him during their search.

KSP is asking if anyone has any information on the robbery to contact KSP Post 13 at 606-435-6069.

Other ways of contacting KSP include the KSP website, social media sites, and through KSP’s mobile app.

Trooper Whitaker with KSP Post 13 is in charge of the investigation.

TJ Caudill is a reporter with The Hazard Herald. He can be reached at 606-629-3245.