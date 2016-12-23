Vet Center Christmas party

HAZARD — The Eastern Kentucky Veterans Center held its annual Christmas party on Dec. 15, with food, Christmas carols and gifts provided for veterans at the facility. Perry County Clerk Haven King attended the party to give money from donations earned through a program developed by local clerks that makes birdhouses out of license plates. The program was developed to help Veterans Centers in Kentucky, and each year, the clerks allocate some of the money to buy presents on the veterans’ Christmas lists.

Newly elected State Rep., Chris Fugate, was present with Gospel Light Baptist Church.

“I really enjoyed singing Christmas carols at the Hazard Veteran’s Center with all my people from Gospel Light Baptist Church,” said Fugate, “Thank you all for being a blessing to those that have served our country. God Bless America and merry Christmas.”

The Christmas party is one of many events the center plans for veterans throughout the year. More information can be found by searching Paul E. Patton Eastern Kentucky Veterans Center on Facebook.

Photos by Cordis Bishop | Folks of all ages gathered to show their appreciation and share gifts with the veterans. The veterans opened presents, while being treated to food and Christmas carols.