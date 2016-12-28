Family Dollar robbery suspect in custody

HAZARD — An arrest has been made in connection with the armed robbery of a Family Dollar, located at the Hazard Shopping Center, that happened on Christmas Day.

The investigation of the robbery was conducted by Hazard Police Department (HPD) Officer Elvin Hendrix. Officer Hendrix was able to gather enough evidence to obtain an arrest warrant for Ricky Ashley.

Ashley, 29, was located in Vicco by Kentucky State Police shortly after midnight this morning. He was arrested by KSP without incident and charged with first-degree robbery. He was taken to Kentucky River Regional Jail, where he was lodged in.

According to HPD, Ashley entered the Family Dollar on Dec. 25 at 9:55 a.m wearing a dark hoodie. HPD says Ashley then walked up the counter and demanded money and cigarettes from the cashier. The cashier told HPD that Ashley had one of his hands inside his hoodie’s pockets and made motions as if he had a gun.

After obtaining an unknown amount of cash and cigarettes, HPD says Ashley exited the store and left the parking lot in a car.

TJ Caudill is a reporter with The Hazard Herald. He can be reached at 606-629-3245.

Ashley http://hazard-herald.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_RickyAshley.jpg Ashley