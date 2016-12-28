Police: Man snatched woman’s purse to buy drugs

HAZARD — A Perry County man from the community of Viper is facing a robbery charge after Hazard Police Department (HPD) says he snatched a woman’s purse to fuel his drug habits. The robbery occurred around 6:30 p.m. last night.

According to HPD, Benjamin Todd Mobelini, 43, of Viper snatched a woman’s purse and knocked her to the ground at the Daniel Boone Plaza Shopping Center last night around 6:30 p.m.

Luckily, a witness to the crime was able to detain Mobelini. The witness was able to hold him on the ground until police arrived.

HPD Officer John Holbrook was the first officer to arrive on the scene.

He told officers the reason he snatched the purse was because he needed money to buy drugs. Mobelini was placed under arrest and transported to Kentucky River Regional Jail, where he was lodged in.

He is facing a charge of second-degree robbery.

TJ Caudill is a reporter with The Hazard Herald. He can be reached at 606-629-3245.

Mobelini http://hazard-herald.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Benjamin-Mobelini.jpg Mobelini

Robbery happened at the Daniel Boone Plaza Shopping Center last night