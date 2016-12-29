Noble brothers top coaches 2016

LEXINGTON — The Kentucky Association of Pep Organization Sponsors (KAPOS) has granted its Coach of the Year honor for 2016, and the award went to two Perry County coaches. KAPOS does not typically bestow this honor on two individuals, but this year’s winners transcend the typical by far.

Shane and Wayne Noble, coaches of Chavies Elementary, will share Coach of the Year prestige for 2016. Shane and Wayne are twins, and they have been respected figures in state gymnastics for years.

This year is special for the Noble brothers in several ways. Along with winning the statewide award for Coaches of the Year, their Chavies Elementary squad placed 3rd overall in state competition. Placing top 3 in the entire state would be meaningful for a school at any time, but the accomplishment holds even more significance for Chavies in 2016, considering the fact that this is Chavies Elementary’s last year of existence. This summer the school will close, as students prepare for consolidation at the new West Perry Elementary, currently under construction.

Shane and Wayne Noble received their Coach of the Year trophies at the KAPOS Middle School State Championship, which was held Dec. 17 at All Tech Arena in Lexington.

Courtesy photo | Shane and Wayne Noble KAPOS coaches of the year 2016.

Chavies squad places 3rd in state