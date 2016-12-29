2 boxer dogs await their forever homes

HAZARD — Two boxers are waiting at the Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter (KRRAS) for their forever homes.

Anthony is a five-year-old boxer/mastiff mix. The staff at KRRAS said Anthony is a gentle old soul. He enjoys giving affection to strangers and staff alike.

Troy is a two-year-old boxer mix. KRRAS staff said Troy knows plenty of tricks. He loves to show off those tricks to people. While he is playful, KRASS said he isn’t too hyper.

KRRAS said the boxers require an application for adoption, home visit, and require a fenced in yard. Both dogs need to be the only animal in the house, meaning a person couldn’t adopt both dogs or having any other animal in the home.

While the adoption process may be tedious, KRRAS said it is worth to save both dogs lives. They also said these dogs love everyone they have ever met; no one is a stranger to them.

For those interested in making these dogs a part of their family, please send an email to alliekrras@yahoo.com and an application will be sent to you.

For more information on adoption, please call KRRAS at 606-439-4064.

TJ Caudill is a reporter with The Hazard Herald. He can be reached at 606-629-3245.

