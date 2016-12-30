HPD raids residence, arrests 2 on drug charges

HAZARD — Hazard Police Department (HPD) conducted an undercover investigation that resulted in the arrest of two Combs residents on Friday. Police seized drugs, money, and guns during the execution of the arrest warrant.

Ira Michael Napier, 49, of Combs is charged with first-degree trafficking of cocaine, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, trafficking in a legend drug, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Also arrested during the raid was Heather Rochelle Childers, 25, of Combs. She is charged with first-degree trafficking in cocaine, second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, trafficking in a legend drug, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

During the raid at Napier’s residence on Lick Branch Road, police seized a large amount of cash, cocaine, prescription drugs, marijuana, paraphernalia that included scales and syringes, and two pistols.

Both Napier and Childers were placed under arrest and transported to Kentucky River Regional Jail (KRRJ), where they were lodged in.

