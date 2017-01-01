Hazard’s New Year baby

HAZARD — At 1:47 in the afternoon on Jan. 1, Melinda and David Pollard of Sixteen Mile welcomed their baby girl, Mary, into the world. Not only was Mary born on New Year’s Day, but she also became the first baby born at Hazard ARH in 2017.

Congratulations to the family on the birth of baby Mary, and congratulations to Perry County for gaining an adorable new native as we celebrate a new year.

Sam Neace can be reached at 606-629-3243 or on Twitter @HazardHerald.

Photo by David Pollard | Mary Pollard was the first baby born in Hazard, Kentucky for the year 2017. Her parents are Melinda and David Pollard from Sixteen Mile. http://hazard-herald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Baby_Pollard_cmyk.jpg Photo by David Pollard | Mary Pollard was the first baby born in Hazard, Kentucky for the year 2017. Her parents are Melinda and David Pollard from Sixteen Mile.