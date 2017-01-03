Fire destroys mobile home in Bulan

BULAN — A fire destroyed a mobile home in the Perry County community of Bulan yesterday afternoon. One person was able to escape the trailer without suffering major injuries.

The blaze erupted around 3:30 p.m. Thursday at a mobile home on Jakes Fork Road in Bulan. The Jakes Branch Fire and Rescue responded to the scene quickly but was not able to save the mobile home.

One person was inside the mobile home when the fire erupted. They were able to escape the residence without major injuries.

Though, the homeowners are worried that several of their pets may have died in the fire.

Firefighters with Jakes Branch Fire and Rescue worked tirelessly to contain the fire. There currently no word on what may have started the fire.

TJ Caudill is a reporter with The Hazard Herald. He can be reached at 606-629-3245.

Photo courtesy of WYMT A fire destroyed a mobile home in Bulan Thursday afternoon. http://hazard-herald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_JakesBranchRdFire.jpg Photo courtesy of WYMT A fire destroyed a mobile home in Bulan Thursday afternoon.

1 person was inside trailer when fire erupted