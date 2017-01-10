Posted on by

Martin Luther King Jr. Buffet Breakfast is Jan. 16


Staff Report

Hazard Community and Technical College invites the public to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, January 16. Come out for a free buffet breakfast from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. eleven at First Presbyterian Church, 160 Broadway, followed by a March through downtown Hazard at eleven. Immediately after the March, there will be a service at Consolidated Baptist Church, 180 Winterberry Street. Make it a day ON, not a day off, and participate in our Day of Service project, working with the Red Cross from noon to 4 p.m. to install smoke alarms in our community. Contact Jenny Williams at 606-487-3210 for more information.

