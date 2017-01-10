Community support drives successful Socks For Troops program

Thanks to tremendous participation by friends and neighbors, Shoe Sensation’s Socks for Troops program collected over 20,500 items, including over 19,000 pairs of socks, for local veterans and troops overseas.

“The response from our communities has been outstanding,” Mike Zawoysky, CEO of Shoe Sensation Inc. said. “Throughout the entire chain, our goal was to collect 6,500 units and with the help of our communities we more than tripled that goal to over 20,000 units.”

In addition to the socks donated to the cause, various other items including laces, hand warmers, hats, gloves, hand sanitizer and lotion, water proofer, baby powder, baby wipes and razors were donated by the community. “On behalf of all the employees at Shoe Sensation, we would like to thank everyone for supporting this cause, which is much appreciated by our local soldiers and veterans who will be the recipients of these gifts,” Zawoysky said.

Shoe Sensation has coordinated with veteran’s groups to distribute the items to local veterans in need as well as shipping socks and other items to soldiers stationed overseas in remote areas. While the military does provide clothing including socks, extra socks are one of the top requests of U.S. personnel overseas and the Socks for Troops program was developed to help fill this need.

Shoe Sensation works with local charitable organizations in a wide range of efforts ranging from the Sock for Troops program to securing shoes for deserving children. Each program is unique and can be tailored to fit the situation. If your organization would like to partner with Shoe Sensation in the future, please contact the Shoe Sensation Charity Division at charity@shoesensation.com. For store locations and contact information, please visit www.shoesensation.com .