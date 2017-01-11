Attempted murder in Hazard

HAZARD — Two people have been arrested for robbery and attempted murder charges in an incident that occurred on Jan. 5 near a residence on Barlett Street.

Brandon Marlowe and Ashley Fugate are charged with first-degree robbery and attempted murder.

According to Hazard Police Department (HPD), Marlowe and Fugate robbed a lockbox from a female victim’s residence on Barlett Street on Jan. 5. When the victim noticed her lockbox missing, she left her residence to confront them; that is when, HPD, say Marlowe struck the victim’s body intentionally with his motor vehicle.

HPD say when the victim was still on the hood of the motor vehicle, Marlowe continued to drive the motor vehicle. A short distance later, Marlowe got out of the motor vehicle and attacked the victim while she was still on the hood, HPD said.

According to HPD, Marlowe and Fugate switched places and Fugate began to drive the motor vehicle with the woman still on the hood of the vehicle.

At some point during Fugate’s driving, HPD said the victim fell off the hood.

HPD officers were on the scene shortly after and they were able to find the victim’s body. According to HPD, she was bloody and in need of medical treatment. She was transported by ambulance to Hazard ARH hospital.

Fugate was arrested on Friday, while Marlowe attempted to elude officers. He was arrested Monday morning.

Both suspects were lodged in Kentucky River Regional Jail.

The incident remains under investigation of Officer Jessica Cornett.

