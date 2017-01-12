Local Red Cross joins national effort to install 15K smoke alarms for King Day of Service

HAZARD — The Eastern Kentucky Chapter will be part of the American Red Cross nationwide effort to install almost 15,000 smoke alarms in homes across the country over the upcoming weekend surrounding the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service. The project is part of the ongoing Red Cross Home Fire Campaign.

The Day of Service will kick off the Red Cross Kentucky Region’s 100 year anniversary on Monday, January 16, to honor the life of Doctor King. Here in Hazard, KY the Red Cross will join Kentucky Power, Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky, Lothair Baptist Church, Mother of Good Counsel Catholic Church, First Presbyterian Church of Hazard, University of Pikeville, Hazard Community & Technical College and many other volunteers to install smoke alarms in homes in the Lothair Community and surrounding areas.

Monday Jan 16, 2017 Registration for volunteers will begin at 9am at the Mother of Good Counsel Catholic Church, 329 Poplar Street, Hazard, KY 41701. If you would like to be involved or need a smoke alarm, please call the Chapter office at 606-325-1626.

Training will be provided after registration. Canvassing teams will be made up of a mix of Red Cross volunteers and event volunteers. Teams will canvass predetermined areas until noon, at which time we will reconvene for lunch. Teams will then continue out to canvass until 4pm, or when the area is complete or alarms are gone.

While smoke alarms are being installed here, thousands of Red Cross volunteers, fire department members and partners from coast to coast will visit homes in neighborhoods at high risk for fires to install smoke alarms and educate residents about what they can do now to be prepared should a fire break out in their home.

“The Red Cross responds to almost 66,000 disasters across the United States every year and most of these are home fires,” said Joanna King, Executive Director. “Here in Eastern Kentucky, we responded to 371 home fires in 2016. These home fires are devastating for the people involved and also responsible for a number of deaths and injuries. That is why our Home Fire Campaign is so important. We want to help save lives by installing smoke alarms in homes that don’t have them and educating people about home fire safety.”

The Kentucky Region Red Cross is also taking this opportunity to celebrate 100 years of supporting our neighbors in Eastern Kentucky and the rest of the state.

131 LIVES SAVED The Red Cross Home Fire Campaign, launched in October 2014, is a multi-year nationwide initiative to reduce deaths and injuries caused by home fires by 25 percent. Since the start of the campaign, the Red Cross and its partners have helped to save at least 131 lives and installed more than 619,000 smoke alarms in 8,400 cities and towns nationwide.

Working with more than 3,700 partners, the campaign has reached more than 721,000 people and made nearly 263,000 households safer, replacing more than 39,000 smoke alarm batteries and helping create more than 220,000 home fire escape plans. Through programs like The Pillowcase Project, the campaign has also helped teach more than 657,000 young people about home fire preparedness and safety.

