Ceremony to honor Burnice Steele

HAZARD — There will be a bridge dedication ceremony for Burnice Steele 2:00 p.m. on Jan. 29 at Smithsboro Baptist Church, which is located beside Hwy. 15 in Sassafrass. Everyone is welcome to attend.

The Hwy. 15 bridge crossing over Vicco will be dedicated Burnice Steele, in honor of his service in the United States military. Steele was drafted in 1943 and served during World War II. He has devoted the decades following WWII to serving the Perry County community as a beloved and respected citizen.

