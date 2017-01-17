HCTC offers Plumbing fast-track course

A fast-track Plumbing Course will be offered by Hazard Community and Technical College from Jan. 17 to Sept. 21, 2017. Classes will meet on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5 to 9 p.m.

Completion of the program will count as one year of work experience toward sitting for the Journeyman test. The program will provide students new to the industry or in the industry with comprehensive education and hands-on training in the plumbing industry.

The course will cover: soldering, brazing, and welding; plumbing repair; and designing plumbing systems.

To learn more, contact Keila.Miller@kctcs.edu via email or call her at (606) 487-3287.