Fire destroys home in Vicco

VICCO — A fire destroyed a home Monday night in the city of Vicco.

At around 9 p.m. Monday night, a call went out that a fire had fully engulfed a home on Montgomery Creek Road. The Vicco/Sassafras Volunteer Fire Department responded to the call.

The Viper Volunteer Fire Department assisted Vicco/Sassafras Volunteer Fire Department by bringing water to the scene.

No one knows when the fire started, authorities said.

At the scene of the fire, the homeowner told WYMT and authorities that she believed a man started the fire.

No one was injured in the fire and no other homes in the area were damaged.

TJ Caudill is a reporter with The Hazard Herald. He can be reached at 606-629-3245.

Photo courtesy of WYMT A fire destroyed this home Monday evening. No one was injured during the blaze. http://hazard-herald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_viccofire1.jpg Photo courtesy of WYMT A fire destroyed this home Monday evening. No one was injured during the blaze.

