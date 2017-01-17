Consolidated Baptist Church honors King Day with community gathering

Hazard Police Chief Minor Allen, ARH’s Chief Medical Officer Maria Braman, HCTC President Dr. Jennifer Lindon, and Dr. Karen P. Wright took part in a panel discussion about keeping Dr. King’s dream alive.

Photos by TJ Caudill | Hazard Herald

The Consolidated Baptist Church held a community gathering in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Pictured here us Destiny Walker performing “I know a Change is Gonna Come.”

The guest speaker Steve Jone’s mother hand quilted quilts for the panel discussion. Pictured here is Dr. Lindon with her quilt.

Pictured here is Dr. Wright with her handmade quilt.

Pictured here is Chief Allen with his handmade quilt.

Perry County Central Highschool JROTC members Rebecca Browning and Kelly Arredondo read Dr. King’s “I Have A Dream,” speech.

Service Coordinator of Berea College Steve Jones was the guest speaker for the event.

Consolidated Baptist Church’s youth performed an interpretative dance in honor of Dr. King. Pictured here is Alex Davidson, Vakaira Jones, Shakina Jones, and Tyler Smith.