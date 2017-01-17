Charmoin Holliday joins HCTC faculty

Charmoin Holliday, Registered Health Information Technician, is excited about joining the Hazard Community and Technical College faculty, teaching Medical Information Technology courses through the Learn on Demand program (EPIC). She is a graduate of the HIT program offered at HCTC.

Mrs. Holliday has worked many years in the medical field. “I believe that with the wonderful education I received at HCTC and my vast work experience, I have much to bring to the students in our program,” she said.

Charmoin holds an Associate Degree in Applied Science from HCTC and earned credentials in the Health Information Technology Program. She also has two certificates: Release of Information Data Specialist and Medical Record Coding Specialist.

Her previous employers include Kentucky Pain Management Services, Kentucky Primary Medical Services, Appalachian Heart Center, and Appalachian Regional Healthcare in two roles: Department Head of Admissions and Hospital Health Record Analyst.

Her office is located in the First Federal Center, Room 213G.

She will be able to relate with many in her classes because she was a non-traditional student and worked full time while obtaining her degree.

Charmoin, a Perry County native, is married to Jeffrey Holliday and has two sons: Austin and Coby Cumbow.

Her hobbies include traveling, painting, cooking, and arts and crafts.

Courtesy photo Holliday. http://hazard-herald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Charmoin-Holliday.jpg Courtesy photo Holliday.