Ribbon cutting: Meridian Wealth Management

HAZARD — The Hazard Perry County Chamber of Commerce, along with City and County leaders, held a ribbon cutting ceremony to honor the opening of Meridian Wealth Management LLC. in the Black Gold Shopping Center on Jan. 17.

Meridian is an independent investment advisory firm, offering their services to both institutions and individuals. Along with Hazard, they have offices in Lexington, Shelbyville and Virginia Beach.

Meridian Wealth President Greg Couch was at the ribbon cutting to welcome guests, which included City Manager Grady Varney and Judge Exec. Scott Alexander.

The Meridian Wealth office is located at 224 Black Gold Blvd. in Hazard. Their telephone number is 606-487-0202. More information can also be found at meridianwealthllc.com.

Photo by Sam Neace | The Chamber of Commerce along with officials from the City, the County and Meridian Wealth Management at the Jan. 17 ribbon cutting ceremony. http://hazard-herald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_20170117_121600_cmyk.jpg Photo by Sam Neace | The Chamber of Commerce along with officials from the City, the County and Meridian Wealth Management at the Jan. 17 ribbon cutting ceremony.