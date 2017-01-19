Lineman Program

If you were laid off from your job or receive SNAP benefits (food stamps), you could be eligible for the Lineman & Fiber Optic training program offered on the Technical Campus of Hazard Community and Technical College (HCTC).

Offered in partnership with the Eastern Kentucky Concentrated Employment Program (EKCEP), HCTC’s award-winning training program has graduated more than 140 people since 2012, with nearly 90 percent of graduates successfully finding employment in the energy sector with wages comparable to the coal industry.

The deadline to apply and determine eligibility is Jan. 30 with orientation on Feb. 3. For more information, call 606-438-6964, of contact a career advisor at your local Kentucky Career Center JobSight. To locate your nearest JobSight, go towww.jobsight.org/locations.

EKCEP, a nonprofit workforce development agency headquartered in Hazard, Ky., serves the citizens of 23 Appalachian coalfield counties. The agency provides an array of workforce development services, administers the Hiring Our Miners Everyday (H.O.M.E.) program for dislocated coal miners and their spouses, and is the White House-designated lead organization for the federal TechHire designation for Eastern Kentucky. Learn more about us at http://www.ekcep.org, http://www.jobsight.org and http://www.facebook.com/ekcep.