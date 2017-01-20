Tony Lewis update

VIPER — Last month the Hazard Herald published a report on the struggle Tony Lewis of Viper is facing with stage 4 Sarcoidosis, which is a rare lung disease. Lewis needed $8,500 to pay for treatments at a facility in Nashville that specializes in Sarcoidosis care. Thanks to people in the community, Lewis was able to raise enough money to receive his life-saving treatment. He has already experienced two treatment sessions, and doctors say his prognosis is looking much more positive.

“I want to say how much I appreciate everyone for their help and my brother, Skip Lewis, for taking me to Nashville and helping me,” Lewis said. “Of Course, the Lord deserves all the credit for blessing me.”

Lewis supplied a considerable percentage of the funds for treatment himself. However, he could not afford a large portion of the price. Folks in the community came together to help out by making donations to both the Go Fund Me account that had been established for Tony and the Community Trust Bank account, which was opened to accept contributions for the cause. Donations from people in the community gave Lewis the chance to see the specialists in Nashville. As soon as Lewis’s goal was met, he scheduled an appointment to start treatments immediately because time was of the essence. Without treatments, Lewis said he would only have a matter of months to live. But the treatment process he is receiving, which involves stem cell technology, has a high success rate. Already, after only two treatments, Lewis’s spirits have majorly improved.

Tony Lewis has a message to deliver to everyone in the community, especially those who donated to his treatment fund.

“Please keep me in your prayers. It’s been a very humbling experience for me, to say the least. I have a debt of gratitude that I can never repay. I’ll try and pay it forward though. May God bless all those who helped me in any and every way. I would like to say thank you from the bottom of my heart. It is all in the Lord’s hands now. It was good to know so many wonderful people came forward to help me and I am eternally grateful to and love each and everyone of you. May God bless you all.”

Sam Neace can be reached at 606-629-3243 or on Twitter @HazardHerald.

Courtesy photo | Tony Lewis is being treated for stage 4 Sarcoidosis. http://hazard-herald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Tony_Lewis_cmyk-2.jpg Courtesy photo | Tony Lewis is being treated for stage 4 Sarcoidosis.

Without treatment, Lewis only had months