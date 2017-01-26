From KY with love

HAZARD — The National Guard 207th Engineer Company left Perry County in December on a year-long mission to the Middle East. The sendoff the soldiers received in Hazard on the day of their deployment was spectacular. Now, people of the community have an opportunity to further show their support by donating supplies for care packages that will be shipped to soldiers of the 207th throughout the duration of their mission.

“From Kentucky With Love” is the name of the project. Major focus is placed on snacks, toiletries and entertainment supplies. Suggested items include, beef jerky, chips, trail mix, coffee and chewing gum or hard candy. Female soldiers are among those deployed with the National Guard. So, female products are also suggested, as well as lip balm, eye drops, bug spray and cough drops. Playing cards and board games for entertainment are suggestions, as well as postage stamps for the soldiers to send letters home.

McDonald’s in Hazard is part of the organizing effort for this project. Items for the care packages can be dropped off at both Hazard McDonald’s locations, as well as the McDonald’s in Whitesburg. “From Kentucky With Love” will continue throughout the entire Middle East mission for the 207th, so donations of items will be accepted until the soldier’s year-long deployment is finished.

More information can be found by searching Hazard & Whitesburg McDonald’s on Facebook.

