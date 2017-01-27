PCSO arrests 1 on animal cruelty charge

HAZARD — One person was arrested after Perry County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) responded to a call of animal neglect on Upper Second Creek on Jan. 26.

According to PCSO, Sgt. Ruey Couch responded to the call around 8:40 a.m. on Jan. 26. When he arrived at the residence on 1770 Highrock Rd, authorities say he discovered a dog tied on the front porch of the house. According to the authorities, the animal did not have food or water.

PSCO say the dog was underweight and did not have proper shelter.

Terry Miller, the owner of the dog, is facing a charge of second-degree cruelty to animals.

The animal was transported to Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter, where he will receive medical care, food, water, and shelter.

TJ Caudill is a reporter with The Hazard Herald. He can be reached at 606-629-3245.

