Crowd tours GameDay bus

HAZARD — The ESPN GameDay bus stopped at the Walmart Supercenter in Hazard Thursday on its way to Lexington for the GameDay event at Rupp Arena leading up to Kentucky’s Saturday showdown against Kansas. The public toured the bus and was also given the opportunity to have their pictures taken in front of the ESPN broadcast backdrop.

The event was hosted by Laura Feltner of State Farm in Hazard, who will be at the GameDay broadcast Saturday to hand the ball off to the contestant for the half court shot to win a prize. T-shirts were also given out to the crowd, who lined up despite cold temperatures. Michael Dwayne of WKIC provided music for the event.

Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas and Maria Taylor are slated to call the game on ESPN, with tip-off set for 6:15 p.m. The GameDay broadcast will start at 11:00 a.m. on ESPN.

Sam Neace can be reached at 606-629-3243 or on Twitter @HazardHerald.

Photo by Sam Neace | Folks begin to gather to tour the ESPN GameDay bus in Hazard on Thursday. http://hazard-herald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Game_Day_cmyk-1.jpg Photo by Sam Neace | Folks begin to gather to tour the ESPN GameDay bus in Hazard on Thursday.