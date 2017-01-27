Mining Death In Pike County

FRANKFORT –– A 42-year-old coal miner was killed Thursday in an accident in an underground Pike County mine. Ray Hatfield, of Hi Hat Ky., a conveyor belt attendant with 23 years of experience, suffered fatal injuries inside the R&C Coal LLC Mine No. 2 in Pikeville.

The mine was shut down after the fatality and continues to be closed on Friday while an investigation into the fatal accident continues. The Kentucky Department for Natural Resources, Division of Mine Safety, sent investigators to the mine Thursday night and they remain on scene.

Governor Matt Bevin appealed for prayers for the Hatfield family, their friends and co-workers of the deceased miner.

“I’m asking all Kentuckians who understand and appreciate the power of prayer to please join with me in praying for the family, friends and co-workers of the Pikeville coal miner who tragically lost his life on the job yesterday,” Gov. Bevin said. “United we stand, divided we fall. We are Kentucky.”

Energy and Environment Cabinet Secretary Charles Snavely also offered his condolences. “We grieve this loss and are investigating the accident thoroughly.”