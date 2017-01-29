Church opens Blessing Box

HAZARD — Wabaco Pentecostal Church has established a blessing box, which is placed in the church’s parking lot. The box is weather sealed, and the church plans to begin filling it immediately.

The church says this box is for anyone, who is in need of a little help. Non-perishable canned food items are accepted, as well as toiletries, cleaning supplies, hygienic products or any non-perishable household item that could be beneficial to people in need. Anyone in the community is welcome to leave items as well as take what is needed.

This project by Wabaco Pentecostal has already compelled other churches in the area to discuss the possibility of constructing similar posts on their grounds.

The opening of the blessing box at Wabaco Pentecostal coincides with an event the church organized called “The Souper Bowl,” which is now underway and will continue through Super Bowl Sunday. The Souper Bowl is a canned food drive. Donations can be dropped off at the church.

Wabaco Pentecostal is located at 332 Orchard St. in Hazard. The church can also be contacted, and more information on their projects can be found, by searching Wabaco Pentecostal Church on Facebook.

Blessing Box at Wabaco Pentecostal