KSP arrests 21 during drug roundup

HAZARD — Troopers with Kentucky State Police (KSP) arrested 21 people during a drug roundup early Tuesday morning.

The arrests came as a result of investigations related to drug-trafficking offenses that allegedly occurred between April 2015 and December 2016. As a result of those investigations, the grand jury handed down 27 indictment warrants for individuals in Perry and Breathitt Counties.

During the early morning drug roundup, 21 of those individuals were arrested by KSP for drug-trafficking charges. Those arrested were located in either Perry or Knott County.

A list of those arrested follows:

1. Dustin Turner, 36 of Bonnyman.

2. Angela Turner, 39 of Bonnyman.

3. Lawson Noble, 45 of Chavies.

4. Teresa Duff, 52 of Chavies.

5. Rhonda Hall, 48 of Chavies.

6. Troy Fugate, 52 of Bonnyman.

7. Christopher Miller, 33 of Rowdy.

8. Harry Fugate, 51 of Bonnyman.

9. Pamela Lawarre 58 of Bonnyman.

10. Steven B. Mullins, 33 of Bonnyman.

11. Charles Deaton, 50 of Bonnyman.

12. Raymond Brush, 40 of Combs.

13. Ira Napier, 49 of Combs.

14. John Slover, 35 of Hazard.

15. Ronald Slover, 63 of Hazard.

16. Deborah Slover, 54 of Hazard.

17. Thelma Gibson, 29 of Hazard.

18. Jeffery Phillips, 50 of Hazard.

19. Clinton Walker, 36 of Hazard.

20. Ardith Dobson, 52 of Talcum.

21. Ricky Dobson, 51 of Talcum.

All were transported to Kentucky River Regional Jail, where they were lodged in.

KSP said they expect more arrests to follow as the investigation continues.

