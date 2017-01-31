Terry Conley retires from HCTC

After 33-plus years of dedicated service, Terry Conley is retiring from Hazard Community and Technical College. Conley has served in the Technology Department for 17 years. As an Information Technology Project Manager, Terry has helped lead many projects, such as college infrastructure upgrades, wiring, cabling, and installing electronic surveillance systems. Conley is part of a department that is a leader for many KCTCS statewide projects.

Terry’s service includes helping with upgrading the HCTC network bandwidth to a higher level and says plans are in the works to make it even better in the near future. “The students in this area have a great opportunity to study and stay at home if they wish. Because of the efforts put into network bandwidth and distance education at Hazard, many students can stay at home and get an advanced degree,” he said.

HCTC and the Kentucky Community and Technical College System honored Conley in 2009 with the New Horizon Award of Excellence for his contributions.

In 1983, Conley started teaching at what was then known as the Hazard State Vocational School. He was hired as the first instructor for their newly created Computer Literacy program. He remembers the college’s first experience with the internet, which involved a couple of dial-up accounts.

Later, he taught Fundamentals of Math, Applied Math, and Industrial Safety and served as the network manager for the Vocational School.

Conley holds a bachelor’s degree from Morehead State University where he majored in mathematics and had a minor area of focus in Data Processing. He has a master’s degree from Eastern Kentucky University in Industrial and Technical Education. He attended Hazard Community College (the school’s original name) for the fall 1979 semester before transferring to Morehead State University.

Donna Roark, CIO for HCTC and Terry’s supervisor, said, “Although we are excited for Terry as he prepares to settle into retirement, we will very much miss him and his expertise. Even so, we all want to thank Terry for the tremendous things he has accomplished here. He has helped put in place the very foundations that have made HCTC such a wonderful place to work. Technology Solutions will seem empty without him, but I hope that Terry will visit often and lift our spirits so that HCTC can continue to excel as much as it has during his time with us.”

Conley and his wife, Nancy, live at Leburn in Knott County where he also serves as Deacon at the Hindman Baptist Church.

Courtesy photo Conley. http://hazard-herald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_thumbnail_Terry-Conley.jpg Courtesy photo Conley.