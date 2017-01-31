No one home during Buckhorn house fire

BUCKHORN — An afternoon residential fire destroyed a Buckhorn residence on Saturday. Firefighters say no one was home at the time of the fire.

The Buckhorn Volunteer Fire Department, along with Chavies Fire Department and Krypton Fire Departments responded to a house fire on Raleigh Road near Hwy. 28.

The first reports of the structure fire occurred roughly around 1 p.m., dispatchers said.

Luckily, no one was inside the home when the fire erupted, firefighters said.

Currently, investigations are underway to determined what caused the fire.

TJ Caudill is a reporter with The Hazard Herald. He can be reached at 606-629-3245.

Photo courtesy of WYMT An afternoon fire destroyed a home on Raleigh Road in Buckhorn on Saturday. No one was home at the time of the fire. http://hazard-herald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_BuckhornFire.jpg Photo courtesy of WYMT An afternoon fire destroyed a home on Raleigh Road in Buckhorn on Saturday. No one was home at the time of the fire.