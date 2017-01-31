April Wireman joins HCTC faculty teaching communications

After serving Hazard Community and Technical College for 13 years in staff positions, April Wireman has joined the HCTC faculty to teach communications.

She is teaching COM 181 (Basic Public Speaking) and COM 252 (Intro to Interpersonal Communication). This semester, she is teaching one class on the Lees College Campus and one class at Hazard High School. Three classes are taught online.

Mrs. Wireman, of Jackson, holds a master’s degree in Human Services from Eastern Kentucky University and a bachelor’s degree in Education from the University of Kentucky. Mrs. Wireman has taken additional graduate course work in Communication Studies from Morehead State University.

“The practical nature of communication studies drew me to the field. For students to be able to apply what they learn in real-life situations is key, as is developing skills that carry forward in both their personal and professional lives,” Mrs. Wireman said.

“My hope for my students is that they will be able to take what they learn in class, make it applicable to their own lives, resulting in lasting change long after the class ends,” she said.

She has been working at HCTC since 2009 in two roles, both as the Work and Learn Coordinator and as a Student Services Specialist. Prior to that, she worked for the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority & the Student Loan People in Frankfort for six years as an Outreach Counselor. Her other jobs include HCTC Coordinator of Financial Aid, Instructional Specialist, HCTC adjunct instructor, UK Office of the Registrar, and UK College of Communications.

April and husband, Mark Wireman, live in Jackson with their daughter, Lucy.

Courtesy photo Wireman. http://hazard-herald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_thumbnail_April-Wireman-1.jpg Courtesy photo Wireman.