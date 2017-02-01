New website for Hazard events

HAZARD — To put it simply, HazardHappenings is a new website devoted to things that are happening in Hazard and the surrounding area. After spending a couple of minutes browsing through the website, one can quickly conclude that there is much more going on in our neck of the woods than one might have assumed.

Kevin Vermillion of Hazard is the webmaster and creator of HazardHappenings. According to Vermillion, the idea to build the website sprang from his own difficulty finding information about local event.

“I have kept a calendar for years, which I share with my family,” Vermillion recently told the Hazard Herald, “I add events that I’m aware of, and the others send me their events. I add them all to our family calendar. I began to notice the need for HazardHappenings when I would have to search Facebook, email, and other social media sites for event details. I realized that others were probably having the same issue. There was not a single repository for event information. So I purchased the domain and built the website with the idea of a one-stop shop for events and happenings in Hazard and Perry County. HazardHappenings is also on Facebook and Twitter. I send a newsletter, which you can sign up for on the site, about once a week.”

HazardHappenings covers several bases, but the layout makes finding the information you are looking for simple. The Calendar page shows each day of the month, with upcoming events or important meetings listed on the days they will happen, along with the times they will begin. The calendar includes information involving HCTC, local sports, events, meetings and various other items of public interest.

The website offers space for local organizations to share their mission statements and their initiatives. HazardHappenings also has a Volunteer page to give people interested in helping the community information about various projects in the area and ways to get involved.

The Sports page provides the athletics schedules for local schools. Anyone with a local event to promote is encouraged to submit the info to be included on HazardHappenings. Kevin Vermillion hopes to keep the website expanding to further fit the community’s needs.

“The site continues to grow and I am encouraged by the positive responses I get from the community,” said Vermillion, “Everyone is enthusiastic and many have offered ideas, which I am incorporating as time allows.”

Currently, Kevin Vermillion is the only person maintaining HazardHappenings. About two hours each evening are spent updating the website, which Vermillion does after logging a full workday at his full time job. But Vermillion shows no signs of slowing down. He has high hopes for his hometown and a vision of how his website can help those hopes become reality.

“I’m working on content and enhancements that will make HazardHappenings a place where we can showcase Hazard and Perry County to those interested in bringing business and economic development to our area.”

Log onto www.hazardhappenings.com to checkout the website. HazardHappenings can also be found on Facebook and Twitter. The email address to submit an event or find out more information is hazardhappenings@gmail.com.

Sam Neace can be reached at 606-629-3243 or on Twitter @HazardHerald.

Courtesy graphic | HazardHappenings can be found on Facebook, Twitter and hazardhappenings.com. http://hazard-herald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Calendar_cmyk.jpg Courtesy graphic | HazardHappenings can be found on Facebook, Twitter and hazardhappenings.com.

Vermillion creates HazardHappenings