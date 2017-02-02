Grand Jury hands down indictments

HAZARD — The Perry County Grand Jury handed down indictments Tuesday.

* Lawson Noble, 45, of Hazard was indicted on one count of second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and one count of second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance. Bail was set in the amount of $10,000 cash plus home incarceration and MCR.

* John M. Slover, 35, Hazard was indicted this month one count of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and one count of second-degree persistent felony offender. Bail was set in the amount of $10,000 cash plus home incarceration and MCR.

* Ronald Slover, 63, and Deborah Slover, 54, both of Hazard were indicted one count of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and one count of persistent felony offender. Bail was set in the amount of $10,000 cash plus home incarceration and MCR.

* Slover was also indicted for one count of trafficking in a controlled substance. Bail was set in the amount of $10,000 cash plus home incarceration and MCR.

* Nichols R. Slover, 31, of Hazard was indicted this month on one count of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and one count of second-degree persistent felony offender. Bail was set in the amount of $10,000 cash plus home incarceration and MCR.

* Raymond B. Bush, 40, was indicted on one count of first-degree in a controlled substance and one count of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance. Bail was set in the amount of $10,000 cash plus home incarceration and MCR.

* Ronald Pierce, 60, of Lost Creek was indicted on one count of second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and one count of second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance. Bail was set in the amount of $10,000 cash plus home incarceration and MCR.

* Troy Fugate, 52, was indicted this month on one count of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance. Bail was set in the amount of $15,000 cash plus home incarceration and MCR.

* Dustin E. Turner, 36, and Angela, 38, both of Hazard were indicted on one count of second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance. Bail was set in the amount of $10,000 cash plus home incarceration and MCR.

* Clinton Walker, 37, of Hazard was indicted this month on one count of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and one count of second-degree persistent felony offender. Bail was set in the amount of $25,000 cash plus home incarceration and MCR.

* Steven B. Mullins, 33, of Bonnyman was indicted on one count of second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance. Bail was set in the amount of $10,000 cash plus home incarceration and MCR.

* Alvin Standfield, 40, of Viper was indicted this month on one count of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance. Bail was set in the amount of $5,000 cash plus home incarceration and MCR.

* Teresa Duff, 52, of Vicco was indicted on one count of second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance. Bail was set in the amount of $5,000 cash plus home incarceration and MCR.

* Wendy Gamble, 38, of Hazard was indicted this month on one count of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance. Bail was set in the amount of $10,000 cash plus home incarceration and MCR.

* Harry “Hank” Fugate, 51, of Bonnyman was indicted on two counts of second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, one count of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, and two counts of second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance. Bail was set in the amount of $30,000 cash plus home incarceration and MCR.

* Thelma Gibson, 29, of Hazard was indicted this month on one count of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, two counts of second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, and two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance. Bail was set in the amount of $25,000 plus home incarceration and MCR.

* Zachary Beverly, 40, was indicted on one count of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance. Bail was set in the amount of $15,000 cash plus home incarceration and MCR.

* Jeffery Phillips, 49, of Hazard was indicted this month on one count of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance. Bail was set in the amount of $5,000 cash plus home incarceration and MCR.

* Pamela Lawarre, 58, of Bonnyman was indicted this month on one count of trafficking in a controlled substance. Bail is set in the amount of $5,000 cash plus home incarceration and MCR.

* Rhonda S. Hall, 48, was indicted on five counts of second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance. Bail was set in the amount of $15,000 cash plus home incarceration and MCR.

* Charles J. Deaton, 30, of Bonnyman was indicted this month on one count of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance. Bail was set in the amount of $5,000 cash plus home incarceration and MCR.

* Vanessa Feltner, 26, of Hazard was indicted on one count of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance. Bail was set in the amount of $5,000 cash plus home incarceration and MCR.

* Josh L. Neace, 28, of Bonnyman was indicted this month on 28 counts of attempted murder of a police officer, one count of first-degree criminal mischief, one count of second-degree criminal mischief, and one count of resisting arrest. Bail was set in the amount of $100,000 cash plus home incarceration and MCR.

* Ira M. Napier, 50, of Combs was indicted on one count of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, one count of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, and two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance. Bail was set in the amount of $15,000 cash plus home incarceration and MCR.

* Drew Wooton, 28, of Happy was indicted this month on one count of first-degree criminal mischief. Bail was set in the amount of $2,500 surety.

* Billy Helton Jr., 46, of Bonnyman was indicted on one count of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance. Bail was set in the amount of $10,000 cash plus MCR.

* James G. Stamper, 26, of Whitesburg was indicted this month on one count of first-degree promoting contraband and one count of possession of synthetic drugs. Bail was set in the amount of $10,000 cash plus home incarceration and MCR.

* Brittany P. Goe, 31, of Beattyville was indicted on one count of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, one count of third-degree possession of a controlled substance, one count of prescription drugs not in the proper container, and one count of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set in the amount of $7,500 cash plus home incarceration and MCR.

* Charlena Jones, 42, of Hazard was indicted this month on one count of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, one count of prescription drugs not in proper container, and one count of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set in the amount of $5,000 cash plus home incarceration and MCR.

* Jason Campbell, 39, was indicted on two counts of theft of motor vehicle registration plate, one count of first-degree possession of controlled degree, one count of drug paraphernalia, and second-degree persistent felony offender. Bail was set in the amount $10,000 cash plus home incarceration and MCR.

* Sherri S. Slone, 50, of Pippa Passes was indicted on one count of careless driving, one count of operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, one count of first-offense DUI, one count of failure to produce insurance card, one count of no registration plates, one count of first-offense failure to maintain required insurance, one count of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, one count of thrid-degree possession of a controlled substance, and one count of illegal possession of a legend drug. Bail was set in the amount of $5,000 cash plus home incarceration and MCR.

* Kevin Combs, 27, was indicted this month one count first-degree fleeing or evading police, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, two counts of disregarding traffic control device, one count of reckless driving, one count of driving on DUI suspended license, one count of speeding 26 or more, and one count of persistent felony offender. Bail was set in the amount of $15,000 cash plus home incarceration and MCR.

* Jason S. Mullins, 41, was indicted on one count of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, one count of first offense trafficking in legend drugs, one count of receiving stolen property, one count of first-degree wanton endangerment, and one count of possession of marijuana. Bail was set in the amount of $12,000 cash plus home incarceration and MCR.

* Jodi B. Mullins, 36, of Bulan was indicted this month on one count of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, one count of third-degree possession of a controlled substance, one count of prescription drug not in proper container, and one count of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set in the amount of $10,000 cash plus home incarceration and MCR.

* Kristy Hall, 34, of Hazard was indicted on one count of third-degree possession of a controlled substance, one count of first-degree promoting contraband, one count of drug paraphernalia, and one count of theft by unlawful taking more than $500. Bail was set in the amount of $2,500 cash plus home incarceration.

* Brandi Eversole, 22, of Hazard was indicted this month one count of second-degree escape and one count of tampering with a prisoner’s monitoring device. Bail was set in the amount of $5,000 cash plus home incarceration and MCR.

* Della Hurt, 27, was indicted second-degree escape and tampering with prisoner’s monitoring device. Bail was set in the amount of $20,000 cash plus home incarceration and MCR.

* Ricky Ashley, 28, of Somerset was indicted this month one count of first-degree robbery. Bail was set in the amount of $20,000 cash plus home incarceration and MCR.

* Michael Hall, 43, of Hazard was indicted on one count of first-degree criminal mischief and one count of second-degree persistent felony offender. Bail was set in the amount of $20,000 cash plus home incarceration and MCR.