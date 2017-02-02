Drone workshop at HCTC

HAZARD — Hazard Community and Technical College is offering a Drone Workshop on Feb. 16 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on the HCTC campus, with all of the workshop’s participants meeting in the JCC Training Center Room 208 to begin the session. In order to secure a spot in the HCTC Drone Workshop, potential participants should pre-register right now.

Bart Massey M.Ed. is the workshop’s instructor. Massey is a licensed UAV Commercial pilot and a skilled photographer.

Folks at the workshop will learn about the proper ways to fly a drone and remain within the bounds of the Federal Aviation Administration regulations, which, if broken, could result in a sometimes hefty fine. The workshop will also teach how to avoid common mistakes that cause the most crashes associated with drone usage each year.

Workshop participants will also have the opportunity to learn about upcoming drone opportunities that will be provided by HCTC. The college plans on hosting drone races, as well as offering useful info on drone upgrades alterations, drone repair and much more.

For more information, or to register, contact Sandy Campbell, Workforce Solutions Liaison, at 606-487-3632 or Sandrad.Campbell@kctcs.edu.

Sam Neace can be reached at 606-629-3243 or on Twitter @HazardHerald.

Courtesy logo | The drone workshop will be held at HCTC on Feb. 16. http://hazard-herald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_HCTC_cmyk.jpg Courtesy logo | The drone workshop will be held at HCTC on Feb. 16.