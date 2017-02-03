Neace indicted on 28 counts of attempted murder of a police officer

HAZARD — A man from the Perry County community of Bonnyman was indicted this month on charges relating to attempted murder of police officers during a standoff with police that occurred in November.

Josh L. Neace, 29, of Bonnyman was indicted on 28 counts of attempted murder of a police officer, one count of first-degree criminal mischief, one count of second-degree criminal mischief, and one count of resisting arrest.

According to the indictment, on Nov. 6, Neace fired more than 18 bullets from a .45 caliber handgun through sides of a trailer in the direction of 28 police officers. The indictment says Neace knew the people outside the trailer were police officers when he fired the handgun.

The indictment says Neace intentionally damaged the residence of Kathy Neace when he fired the handgun rounds into several walls of the residence while he was inside. According to the indictment, the damage is estimated around $100,000.

While he was firing the handgun from inside the residence, the indictment says Neace struck a Kentucky State Police vehicle with several rounds of ammunition from the handgun when he was attempting to murder police officers. The indictment says the damaged is estimated to be more than $500.

When police officers attempted to arrest Neace, the indictment says Neace attempted to forcibly resist arrest.

Bail was set in the amount of $100,000 cash plus home incarceration and MCR. He is scheduled to appear in the Perry County Circuit Court for arraignment on Aug. 3 at 9 a.m.

TJ Caudill is a reporter for The Hazard Herald. He can be reached at 606-629-3245.

