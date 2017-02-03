KSP Post 13 will conduct traffic safety checkpoints throughout Post 13 district

HAZARD – Troopers with Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 13 in Hazard will be conducting Traffic Safety Checkpoints and Moving Patrols throughout the Post 13 area during the month of February. These enforcement efforts will utilize Troopers, Detectives, and KSP Commercial Vehicle Enforcement officers assigned to the Hazard Post district.

Personnel conducting Traffic Safety Checkpoints and Mobile Patrols will be doing so with the intent of improving highway safety by focusing on speeding, seat belt and child restraint usage, impaired driving, motor vehicle equipment safety and lawful registration and licensing of vehicles and drivers.

Officers will also be observing for distracted drivers, especially those who are texting. According to KSP, any violations of law or other public safety issues that arise will be addressed. The ultimate goal of these enforcement efforts is to increase the safety of the citizens within the Commonwealth of Kentucky, KSP said.

Post 13 districts include Breathitt, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, and Perry Counties.