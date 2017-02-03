HPD needs public’s help in locating stolen truck

HAZARD — Hazard Police Department (HPD) is asking the public’s help in locating a stolen vehicle from the Physician’s Office building at Hazard ARH.

HPD say around 6 p.m. last night a white 2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty Super Cab was stolen from the Physician’s Office building at Hazard ARH. The heavy-duty truck has a red and black snowplow attached to the front and a yellow salt spreader mounted on the back.

HPD is asking the public if they have any information on the whereabouts of the vehicle or information on the theft to call them at 606-432-2222.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through HDP’s Tip411 by texting the tip to 847411 with the keyword HazardPD in the body of the text, along with the tip. HPD also has apps on Apple and Google Play under HazardPD. Both apps are free to the public.

HPD’s Facebook page is another way tips can be submitted. Just look for “Submit a Tip” on their Facebook page.

TJ Caudill is a reporter with The Hazard Herald. He can be reached at 606-629-3245.

Courtesy photo This picture is of a similar make and model of the truck stolen. It is not the same truck. http://hazard-herald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_StolenTheft.jpg Courtesy photo This picture is of a similar make and model of the truck stolen. It is not the same truck.