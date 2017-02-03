$2.888 million in funding awarded for HCTC’s Intergenerational Center

The Intergenerational Center planned by Hazard Community and Technical College is one of 25 Kentucky projects to be funded by the Kentucky Work Ready Skills Initiative. HCTC will receive $2.888 million towards the center to be built on the Lees College Campus in Jackson.

Launched in July 2016, the $100 million Kentucky Work Ready Skills Initiative is aimed at developing a highly trained, modernized workforce to meet the needs of employers, grow the state’s economy and promote sustainable incomes for Kentuckians. They have awarded more than $65.5 million towards initiatives.

HCTC President Dr. Jennifer Lindon said the college is creating a new economy. “We know the need for jobs is so vitally important at this time and we are working towards a better educated workforce through this new facility in Jackson. Governor Bevin is very supportive of technical training and our plans are on target with what he envisions will help our future,” she said.

“The response to the Work Ready Skills Initiative has been truly astounding,” said Gov. Bevin. “This important initiative is a key component in our pursuit to make Kentucky the nation’s premier engineering and manufacturing hub of excellence. This historic investment in training our workforce will truly be transformative for the Commonwealth.”

Bids for the Intergenerational Training Center will begin in late spring for the 15,000 square-foot facility.

“The Work Ready Skills Initiative has created a tremendous buzz and energy around the whole state among employers, educators and elected officials. Everywhere I go, people are excited about the opportunity to improve their communities through education and careers in technology in high-demand sectors. These great jobs are waiting to be filled by qualified Kentuckians and that’s what this initiative is all about,” said Education and Workforce Development Cabinet Secretary Hal Heiner, who chairs the committee.

“The committee was very impressed with the high quality of applications from across the state. All of the projects are driven by teams of local leaders from high schools, government, postsecondary schools and companies that are working together, some for the first time, to prepare their citizens for high-demand careers. I really can’t imagine a better investment in the future of Kentucky than the Work Ready Skills Initiative,” said Heiner.

Funding was approved for others in the Kentucky Community and Technical College Systems, including Bluegrass Community and Technical College, Jefferson Community and Technical College, Maysville Community and Technical College, Owensboro Community and Technical College, Somerset Community College, Southcentral Community and Technical College, and West Kentucky Community and Technical College.

For more information about the Kentucky Work Ready Skills Initiative, visit www.KentuckyWorkReady.com.

