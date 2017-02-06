Regional Gov. Cup results

MANCHESTER — Regional competition for Middle Grades Governor’s Cup was held last week in Manchester. Here are the results in regards to Perry County and Hazard Independent schools, which are part of Region 20.

In Quick Recall, Hazard Middle School finished second, with Robinson fifth, Willard sixth, and R.W. Combs capping off the top eight. Clay County was the top scorer in Quick Recall.

Hazard Middle School was part of a three-way tie for first place in Future Problem Solving. Willard scored fourth and Chavies finished fifth.

In Mathematics, Kameron Maggard of Chavies was part of a tie for third. Jarrett Napier of Hazard Middle School capped off the top five.

Hazard Middle School teammates, Jacob Fields and Abdallah Sher, finished second and third in Science. Abdallah Sher also placed third in Language Arts. In Social Studies, Jarrett Napier of HMS finished fourth.

Arts and Humanities saw Kayla Johnson and Ava Dixon of HMS score third and fourth. In the Composition category, Kendra Hurt of Willard won first place, with Samantha Turner of Chavies scoring third. HMS teammates, Matt Williams and Ava Dixon finished fourth and fifth.

In the overall standings, Hazard Middle School received second place. Willard came in fourth, with Chavies finishing off the top five teams. The overall winner was host school, Clay County.

