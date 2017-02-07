HCTC nursing program receives 100% pass rate

The Hazard Community and Technical College Nursing Program registered nursing class at the Hazard Campus has achieved a 100 percent pass rate on the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX-RN) for 2016. This is the third year in a row the nursing program has seen such high scores, noted Donna Combs, Nursing Program Coordinator. At the Lees College Campus, students achieved an 86 percent pass rate on the licensure exam.

Last year, Lees saw a 100 percent pass rate and Hazard had a 97 percent pass rate.

“Our faculty and our students worked very hard to achieve this level of achievement,” Mrs. Combs said. “We put teaching strategies in place to increase student responsibility for their own learning and we are seeing great results.

HCTC President Dr. Jennifer Lindon expressed her congratulations to the students for their success along with the HCTC nursing faculty members. “It’s an exciting time for our students in the classroom because of the achievements they are seeing,” she said.

NCLEX-RN is the national examination for the licensing of registered nurses in the United States. After completion of the nursing program requirements from a school of nursing, a graduate may take the NCLEX-RN and if successful become a licensed “registered” nurse. A registered nursing license is granted by a state upon successful completion of the NCLEX-RN.

For those interested in the Registered Nursing program for this fall, March 1, 2017, is the deadline for students to complete the application process by attending a pre-admission conference and submitting all required documents to the HCTC Admission Office for the nursing program application file.

HCTC also offers a Practical Nursing class. April 15 is the deadline to apply. Information about the registered nursing and practical nursing programs at HCTC are on the HCTC website under programs of study. Information includes the curriculum requirements, admission criteria and preadmission conference dates.

Anyone interested in the nursing program may contact Donna Combs, Nursing Program Coordinator, for information at 606-487-3103.

