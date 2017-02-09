HPD warns residents of phone scam

HAZARD — Hazard Police Department (HPD) is warning residents of a phone scam. Callers are calling residents and telling them they won a cash prize.

HPD said they received a report earlier today of a local resident being called by a caller with a 206 area code. The caller told the resident that they had a cash prize to claim. The caller then told the resident to call back with Western Union or credit card information in order to claim the prize.

At this time, HPD says they’re not sure if it this is an isolated event or if someone is targeting this area specifically.

HPD is urging residents to never provide personal or financial information to anyone who solicits it by phone.

If you have been contacted by this same caller, please call HPD at 606-436-2222.

TJ Caudill is a reporter with The Hazard Herald. He can be reached at 606-629-3245.

Caller tells resident they won a cash prize