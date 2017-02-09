HCTC welcomes Larisa Johnson to nursing faculty

Larisa Johnson worked as a nurse for 19 years and now she is embarking on a new career at Hazard Community and Technical College as part of the nursing faculty. She is bringing all of that experience to the classroom and she’s excited about the new role which began Jan. 11.

She is a 1997 graduate of Pikeville College with an associate degree in nursing. She earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Chamberlain College of Nursing in 2009, and a master’s degree in 2016.

As a staff nurse at Whitesburg ARH, she learned about HCTC from nursing program students who were at the hospital for their clinical experience. “I had heard good things about HCTC, and the nursing program,” she said.

As a member of the faculty, she believes it is important to stress to students that patients should be treated as if they were their own family members.

Mrs. Johnson is teaching a Nurse Aide class on Fridays and it is a very interactive class. “They have to demonstrate newly-learned skills, so it is a good class with a lot of learning activities,” she said. She is also teaching Nursing 101 and Nursing 210 in the Associate Degree Nursing program. “I love being a nurse. It is who I am,” she said.

Mrs. Johnson lives in Jenkins with three children, ages 19, 15, and 13. “I am loving these teenage years. We truly are having a good time,” she said.

“I feel very blessed and fortunate to be able to work here. I love the fact that I will be able to teach students about the nursing profession,” noted Mrs. Johnson.

