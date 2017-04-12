Multiple forest fires in Perry County

BONNYMAN — The Kentucky Division of Forestry and Hazard Fire Department responded to a forest fire in the Lower Second Creek in the Bonnyman community of Perry County on Monday. In total, there would be four active forest fires in Perry County.

Residents on Wagon Wheel Drive in Lower Second Creek said they first noticed the forest fire around 10:30 a.m. because they heard the crackling of burning wood.

The forest fire would burn throughout the day covering the area with thick clouds of smoke. The fire would come within several hundred feet of multiple homes on Wagon Wheel Drive. In several spots, the fire would ignite brush causing the flames to intensify.

The Kentucky Division of Forestry (KDF) Southeast Regional Forester Morgan Combs said there were four forest fires in Perry County. There is one in Upper Second Creek, one in Lower Second Creek, one in Big Branch in Vicco, and one in Bonnyman.

Combs said the forest fires have burned a total of 610 acres in Perry County.

More than 30 KDF personnel are fighting the forest fires, Combs said.

Fire Departments from Hazard, Viper, Vicco, Jake’s Branch and others are also fighting the fires in Perry County.

The Spring Forest Fire Season started on Feb. 15 in Kentucky. The season will last until April 30. During this time, it is against the law to burn anything between the hours of 6 a.m.-6 p.m. within 150 feet of woods.

KDF officials said if you see a forest fire, you are urged to call 911 and/or your local fire department.

If you suspect a forest fire may be arson, you are encouraged to the call the Target Arson Hotline at 1-800-27-ARSON.

All tips can remain anonymous.

TJ Caudill is a reporter with The Hazard Herald. He can be reached at 606-629-3245.

