Chaplains have blessing ceremony at ARH

HAZARD — The Hazard ARH Regional Medical Center held its First Annual Blessing of the Hands Ceremony April 12 at the hospital. The idea behind this ceremony dates back to the days of Florence Nightingale.

During the ceremony, the hands of those, who minister and care for patients, are anointed to receive blessing from God with their important work. Ceremonies tool place at all 11 ARH hospitals on April 12.

Tim Reynolds is the Director of Chaplaincy Services. Reynolds participated in the ceremony, along with chaplains Sandra Kay Jones, Wayne and Dana Feltner, Jerry and Jessie Hall and Ellen Peach. The chaplains blessed and encouraged approximately 150 employees of Hazard ARH during the ceremony, which began in the lobby and then spread on through the nurses stations and the Markey Cancer Center.

Courtesy photo | The Blessing of the Hands Ceremony in front of the gift shop at Hazard ARH. http://hazard-herald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Blessing_Hands_cmyk.jpg Courtesy photo | The Blessing of the Hands Ceremony in front of the gift shop at Hazard ARH.