HAZARD — Marilyn Couch and Ashley Minter of AmeriCorps joined Judge Exec. Scott Alexander at the courthouse on April 14 for the signing of a proclamation declaring National Service Recognition Day in Perry County. AmeriCorps VISTA members have done much work in Perry County this year.

According to info provided by the Perry County Fiscal Court, within the past twelve months, nine AmeriCorps VISTA members serving in the Save the Children Family Engagement Project in five Southeastern Kentucky counties, which include Perry, engaged more than 4,350 parents and guardians in more than 350 family events at thirteen schools. Seventy three senior citizens served in the Senior Corps Foster Grandparents as volunteer tutors at twenty four schools in seven counties, including Perry. In addition, 83 percent of the children, who were assigned to grandparent tutors as part of the Save the Children literacy program, significantly improved their reading skills. In Kindergarten and first grade, 88 percent of students met their goals and 82 percent of students in the Guided Independent Reading Practice program, consisting of second through sixth grade, met their goals.

Save the Children’s literacy program has made many contributions to Perry County’s educational system over several years. VISTA members play a major role in the work, not only for Save the Children, but also with many other nonprofit groups throughout the region.

Sam Neace can be reached at 606-629-3243 or on Twitter @HazardHerald.

Courtesy photo | Marilyn Couch and Ashley Minter of AmeriCorps joined Judge Exec. Scott Alexander at the courthouse on April 14 for the signing of a proclamation declaring National Service Recognition Day in Perry County.